Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Valovcin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis (McGregor) Valovcin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis (McGregor) Valovcin Obituary
Mavis (McGregor) Valovcin

East Brunswick - MAVIS (McGREGOR) VALOVCIN passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Chelsea Assisted Living, East Brunswick. She was 90.

Born and raised in Liverpool, England, she immigrated to the United States in 1959 after meeting her future husband Andy while working at RAF Burtonwood in Liverpool. They married in 1958 and she became a U.S. citizen in 1963. Mavis and Andy raised their family in the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge, NJ, before moving to East Brunswick 11 years ago.

Mavis was predeceased by her husband, Andy, earlier this year, in April; and her parents, Edward McGregor and Hannah Hodson McGregor. Surviving are her son, Michael Valovcin and his wife, Dawn, of Metuchen; her daughter, Susan Luchino and her husband, Thomas, of Freehold; her brother, Malcolm McGregor of Holt, England; and four grandchildren, Rachel, Katie, Steven, and Tyler.

Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick, and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -