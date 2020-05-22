|
Mavis (McGregor) Valovcin
East Brunswick - MAVIS (McGREGOR) VALOVCIN passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Chelsea Assisted Living, East Brunswick. She was 90.
Born and raised in Liverpool, England, she immigrated to the United States in 1959 after meeting her future husband Andy while working at RAF Burtonwood in Liverpool. They married in 1958 and she became a U.S. citizen in 1963. Mavis and Andy raised their family in the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge, NJ, before moving to East Brunswick 11 years ago.
Mavis was predeceased by her husband, Andy, earlier this year, in April; and her parents, Edward McGregor and Hannah Hodson McGregor. Surviving are her son, Michael Valovcin and his wife, Dawn, of Metuchen; her daughter, Susan Luchino and her husband, Thomas, of Freehold; her brother, Malcolm McGregor of Holt, England; and four grandchildren, Rachel, Katie, Steven, and Tyler.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick, and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020