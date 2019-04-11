Services
Eternal Life Christian Ctr
322 Franklin Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eternal Life Christian Church
322 Franklin Blvd.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Eternal Life Christian Church
322 Franklin Blvd.
Somerset, NJ
View Map
Highland Park - Mayola A. Parson Joy, 82, of Highland Park, died April 4, 2019, at RWJUH, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. Predeceased by husband, Ivor and 2 children. Surviving are 10 children, 35 grandchildren, 29 great grand and 9 great great grandchildren and 2 siblings. Funeral Services are 11 am, Sat., April 13, at Eternal Life Christian Church, 322 Franklin Blvd., Somerset. Viewing is from 10 am, until the time of Service. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019
