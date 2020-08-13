Medin James
Somerset - Medin Blasco De Alarcon James, 96, of Somerset, died on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, of natural causes, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 29, 1923, in Valencia, Spain. At age 10, when the Civil War broke out, she and her family left for France. At 14, she went back to work to help her mother and younger sister and attended school at night.
She told a close friend that during the war with Germany, when she was about 15, she would take the train from Marseilles to countryside farms and buy produce to sell on the black market, to contribute to her family. She was noticed by the French Resistance and was asked if she would be a courier for their anti-Nazi efforts. When her friend asker her, "What did you do when you encountered the Germans at the stations?" she responded, "Oh, I had to learn to lie very quickly."
Her friend said it was so much like her, cleverness, her intelligence, her fearlessness, her ability to meet challenges, her capacity to adapt to situations and find creative solutions.
She met her future husband, Robert James, at an international YMCA dance for American troops. He was a captain at a POW hospital. The couple was so well like, that a POW, who was a violinist for the Berlin Orchestra, volunteered to play at their wedding in 1946.
On December 18, 1945, Medin was presented with a written commendation from the President of the Provisional Republique of France, for her service in the French underground.
In 1946, she moved to the U.S and in 1948, settled in Metuchen, where she raised two children. She noticed that so many neighbors knew nothing of one another. She decided to give one grand party, which included all the neighbors and all her personal friends. Those parties were given on January 6- the Fiesta de los Majes, a holiday celebrated in her native Spain. Sometimes, over 100 people would attend. The party would go on from 4pm to 3 am. Those parties became famous and created many new friendships, and allowed for many business connections.
She enjoyed dancing, reading, traveling, and loved the open waters. She even lived in a houseboat temporarily. She was quite proficient at carpentry and often repaired household objects herself.
She attended St. Mattias Church in Somerset. She was devoted to her children and to the school where she taught.
Of all her accomplishments, I believe she was most proud of her 25 years teaching. From 1969 to 1994, she taught Spanish and French to elementary students at Rutgers Prep. She loved her students and remained in contact with them for many years. Because her pupils were so young, she created puppets who knew no English. It enabled her pupils to engage with them, in their language, without feeling self-conscious.
She also created a small business, "Vistas Ibericas Preciosas."
Each summer, she led her students on a one-month camping trip around Spain, with a day in Morocco to emphasize the France influence in Spain.
Later, she drove on her own, across the United States in her V.W. van, visiting all of the state parks.
She is survived by her two children, Ed James and Betsy James Elmehias and &husband Sam; two grandchildren, Ashley James and Steven James, and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name, to Rutgers Preparatory School, Attn: Foreign Language Department, 1345 Easton Ave., Somerset, NJ 08837.
Please visit www.costello-runyon.com
to send condolences.