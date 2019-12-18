|
|
Melanie Newcomb
Long Branch, NJ - Melanie Jane Newcomb, 68, of Long Branch, NJ, passed away on December 6, 2019 at her home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Born and raised in South Amboy, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Marie (Cronin) Newcomb. Melanie graduated from St. Mary High School, SA, in 1970. She graduated from Kean College with a degree in Health and Physical EducationTeacher. She first taught at St. Benedict Grammar School in Holmdel, NJ, then went on to teach for 25 years in the Spotswood School System, was awarded Teacher of the Year on May 10, 1989, by the State of NJ's Teacher Recognition Program. In 1995, she led the Spotswood Chargers Boys Varsity Tennis Team to the Greater Middlesex County Conference Blue Division. In 1995, as well, she was named Coach of the Year by both the Home News and the News Tribune Newspapers.
Mel stayed active by playing both golf & tennis in Long Branch & Murrells Inlet, SC. She had a great love for animals; especially her pups, a big heart for children and her students, but mostly she loved her tight-knit family. Always known for having a good time, she will surely be remembered for her contagious laugh. When she laughed…you definitely knew Melanie was in the house. She will certainly be missed by all who knew her.
Melanie is survived by her loving family: sisters Nancy Schade and husband Charles of Sea Girt NJ , Beth Newcomb and partner William McDonald of Hopewell NJ, brother Drew Newcomb and wife Mary of South Amboy NJ, Jane Prusakowski and husband Joseph of Sandwich MA and her partner Janice Haraz of Long Branch NJ. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: Corey Schade, Amy Schade Abella, Melissa Schade Walker, Drew Newcomb Jr, Matthew Newcomb, nine grand nieces and nephews, many cousins, and some very special friends.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12 noon to 2pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Ave. South Amboy NJ 08879. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Melanie's name, may be made to the HSUS, ASPCA, or your favorite local animal shelter.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019