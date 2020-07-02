Melissa Bukofsky-Marzella
South Amboy - Melissa Bukofsky-Marzella passed away at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. She was 40 years old.
Melissa was born in Edison and resided in Woodbridge before moving to South Amboy 15 years ago.
She was a 1997 graduate of Edison High School and was employed as the manager at Justice in Holmdel for the past 9 years.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Marzella; children, Jordan Bukofsky of Colonia and Christopher and Carly Marzella of Brick; parents, Joseph and Teriellen Sheridan Bukofsky, of Woodbridge; brother, Jayson Bukofsky of Milford; and sisters, Jessica Bukofsky of Sewaren and Meghan Rogers of Woodbridge.
A visitation will take place on Monday, July 6th, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Melissa's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.