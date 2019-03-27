|
|
Melissa Gutowski
Edison - Melissa Gutowski, 43, of Edison, passed away on March 24, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
She resided in Metuchen, before moving to Edison a few years ago.
She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Hoagland); her sister, Elizabeth Croes and her husband Christopher, of Stowe, VT, her cherished nieces, Emily and Molly; her dearest friend, Maria DeAndrea, her loving dog, Jake; and her adoring aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:15 AM, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Associated Humane Societies, P.O. Box 43 Forked River, NJ 08731. or ahscares.org.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019