Melissa Jane Perks

East Brunswick - MELISSA JANE PERKS passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home. She was 66 years old.

Born in East Brunswick, she was a life-long resident.

Melissa truly loved all animals but especially cats. She spent her free time fostering sick cats and helping them recover and find their forever home.

Surviving are her son, Jason Weinstein and his wife, Edith, and their children, Joshua and Abigail; her brother, David Boyd and his wife, Sheran, of Old Bridge; her sisters, Carey Kloc and her husband, Joseph, of Spotswood, and Kate Bensema and her husband, Rob, of Spotswood, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Melissa's honor, to Edgebrook Animal Hospital, 777 Helmetta Blvd., East Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
