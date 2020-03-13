Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Melissa Ryan Obituary
Melissa Ryan

Carteret - Melissa Ryan, 80 of Carteret passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.

Born in South Plainfield, Melissa was a resident of Carteret for more than 50 years and was employed as a school crossing guard for the borough. She was a member of the Fr. Carey Council Columbiettes as well as the Carteret Daytime Seniors and in her spare time enjoyed shopping and rooting for the New York Yankees. Melissa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Melissa was predeceased by her husband Robert Ryan in 2014. Surviving are her children, Theresa Setar and her husband Greg, Darlene Ryan-Pimenow and her husband William, Robert Ryan, Jr. and his wife Sue and Mary Ryan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Taylor, Genavieve, Tiffany, Skylar, Anthony and Savanna; great grandchildren, Robert Jolly and Cristina Eden as well as her brother, Larry Strazenbach and his wife Sue.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Melissa may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
