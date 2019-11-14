Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sheraton Hotel
Edison, NJ
Melody (Gerba) Manlio Obituary
Melody Manlio (Gerba)

Lake Worth - Melody Manlio (Gerba), 46, of Lake Worth, Florida passed away on Friday, October, 18, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare in Atlantis, FL.

Melody grew up in Edison, NJ moving to Florida in the mid-2000s. Melody is pre-deceased by her brother, Chance in 2006, and maternal and paternal grandparents. Melody is survived by her sons Tyler Manlio and Justin Manlio of Philadelphia, PA, her mother, Rose Guner (Sonny) of Boynton Beach, FL and her father, Tom Gerba (Maryjane) of Edison, NJ.

Melody is a 1990 graduate of Edison High School and briefly attended Middlesex County College.

Melody worked at various car dealerships in their administrative offices while in NJ, most recently she worked at Medical Supply Depot in Delray Beach, FL as a sales rep where she thrived.

Melody touched so many lives with her infectious smile and fun personality; always a caring, sweet person with a big heart. She was a lover of all animals -always owning a dog or a cat.

Cremation was private. A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, December 1st from 1-3 PM at the Sheraton Hotel in Edison (Raritan Center).
