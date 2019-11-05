Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Melvin R. "Joe Gears" Gerhartz

Melvin R. "Joe Gears" Gerhartz Obituary
Melvin R. "Joe Gears" Gerhartz

Hamilton formerly of North Brunswick - Melvin R. "Joe Gears" Gerhartz died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 78.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Melvin A Gerhartz and Ruth E. (Romer) Johnson, he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Hamilton 16 years ago. He worked as a master mechanic for the City of New Brunswick for 15 years retiring in 2010. Prior to that he had owned Gerhartz Auto and Transmission Repair in New Brunswick.

Mr. Gerhartz enjoyed working on custom cars, including his pride and joy 1948 Ford Coupe. He was selfless and continually gave his time and love to his family.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years Patricia (Biro) Gerhartz; two sons - Joseph Gerhartz and his wife Jodi and Scott Gerhartz and his girlfriend Carleen Goldeski, all of East Brunswick; four grandchildren - Jonathan, Jamie, Jenna and Jessica; his niece Sandy Segrave; two nephews - Chris and Jason Biro; his grand dog - Chester and his grand cat - Kitty.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
