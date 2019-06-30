|
|
Melvin Richard Martin Sr
Edison - Melvin Richard Martin Sr. 81, of Edison, entered into eternal rest, June 29, 2019, at JFK Hartwyck at Oak Tree in Edison. He was born in Woodbridge and was a lifelong resident of Edison.
Melvin worked as a Fork Truck Operator at Revlon in Edison for 35 years before retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the Spirit of 53 Corvette Club and a huge NASCAR fan.
Melvin was predeceased by his children Cathy and Todd. He is survived by his wife Louise Olga Peters Martin, his daughter Jean Bowler and her husband Bryan Keith, and his son Melvin "Bud" Martin Jr. and his wife Marilee, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019