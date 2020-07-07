Melvyn Solomon
Flemington - Melvyn H. Solomon, age 81 years, of Raritan Township, NJ passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.
Born in Franklin Borough, Sussex County, NJ on June 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Rubin Hyman and "Eve" Miriam Sachar Solomon. He had formerly resided in Plainfield, NJ before moving to the Flemington area in 1972.
Melvyn served in the United States Army and the New Jersey National Guard from 1961 to 1964. In fact, some of his service included active duty at Fort Knox, KY. Also, he was a proud Free Mason and a member of the Flemington VFW Post #7856.
He was a hard-working man, a man who enjoyed life, who loved his family, his friends, and particularly his boxer dogs. Mel also enjoyed going on cruises and vacationing to Florida, especially Miami Beach, where he had previously attended the University of Miami in his youth.
However, Mel's passion was the restaurant business and he was a successful restaurant entrepreneur throughout most of his life. He first owned and operated Melvyn's Restaurant from 1966-1976 and then The Jug House from 1976-2000, both in Piscataway, NJ. He was highly regarded in Piscataway and will be remembered by his peers for treating everyone like family. His family remembered him as "that friend everyone wanted to have."
Surviving is his beloved wife of 25 years, JoAnn Solomon, of Raritan Township, his four children and their spouses, Kim and Ronald Grim, of York Haven, PA, Scott and Crystal Solomon of Long Branch, NJ, Janice and William Lauria, of Point Pleasant, NJ, and Deborah and Brian Fortkiewicz, of Clinton Township, NJ and his ten grandchildren. His grandsons, Dominic, Joshua, Ryan, Tyler, and Kyle, and his granddaughters, Ariel, Jillian, Erin, Jordan, and Charlotte. He is also survived by his step-son and daughter-in-law, James and Michele Britt, of Gilbert, AZ.
Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Capner Street, Flemington, NJ under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Those attending the graveside service are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 12:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvyn's name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
