Merrill "Gene" Sabrey
Woodbridge - Merrill "Gene" Sabrey, 92 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Williamsport, PA, Gene resided in Woodbridge for 66 years. Honorably discharged from the United States Army, Gene went on to graduate from St. Bernards High School in 1945 as well as Rutgers University in 1950. Mr. Sabrey was employed as a business manager with ASARCO in South Plainfield for 41 years before retiring. Gene was a member of Woodbridge Elks Lodge 2116 where he served as Past Exalted Ruler, District Vice President and Past District Deputy and was also a member of Navesink Lodge #9 F&A Masons.
Gene was predeceased by his son, Michael E. Sabrey; parents, Louis and Helen Sabrey and his sister, Betty Drennan. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Toni Sabrey; daughter, Michele Sabrey; grandchildren, Nicole Grupe and her husband Patrick, Suzanne Timko and her husband Mark, Jessica Ashnault and her husband William, Joseph M. and Thomas A. Sabrey along with great grandchildren, Mia and Gavin Grupe.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gene may be made to New Jersey State Elks Camp Moore - Special Children's Committee, 665 Rahway Ave, PO Box 1596, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 28, 2019