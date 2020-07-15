Michael A. Jakubik
South Plainfield - Michael A. Jakubik, 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side. Born in Newark to the late Michael and Angeline (Cola) Jakubik, Michael grew up in Hillside and settled to South Plainfield years ago.
Michael was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after faithfully serving his Country. He loved to work, whether it was at Pathmark as a Produce Manager or doing renovations around his house, he was always keeping busy. He never missed a sporting event for his children and enjoyed traveling to the beach. He was a diehard Packers fan and liked to go crabbing.
Michael leaves behind his wife Nancy (Mantz) Jakubik, daughter Jamie McNamee and her husband Trey of South Plainfield, sons; Michael and his wife Gabriella of Old Bridge and Randy and Joseph, both of South Plainfield. He is also survived by his two grandchildren; Athan McNamee and Ayla Jakubik, his siblings; Linda Jakubik of Toms River, June Ruggiero and her husband Anthony of Wantage and James Jakubik and his wife Lorraine of Rochelle Park, mother-in-law Delores Mantz, brother-in-law Joseph Mantz and his wife Susan as well as a handful of loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather to McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00 pm with a closing military service at 7:45 pm. At the request of the family, cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Center for Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. Please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
