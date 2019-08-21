|
Michael A. Razzano Jr.
East Brunswick - Michael A. Razzano Jr., age 85 of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully, Saturday August 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in South River, he had resided most his life there, before moving to East Brunswick several years ago. Before his retirement, Mr. Razzano had worked for A. Razzano and Sons, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Mike's Meat Market and then finally the Borough of South River Water Department. Mike was a communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River where he was a member of their Holy Name Society. He was a member of the South River Knights of Columbus Council 3001, the South River Lions Club, and the Italian American Club in South River. In his spare time, he loved to go bowling watch the NY Yankees and old western movies.
He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Lucia, his daughter Cathy and his beloved wife Rose.
Surviving are his loving children and their spouses, Michael & Mary, Thomas & Cindy, David & Karen, Gina Marie Schnell & Dan, his cherished grandchildren Jennifer, Michael, Brielle, Dominic, Lucy, Nicole, Talia, David, Hannah, Nathan and Kevin, his great-grandchildren Isabella, Michael, & Vivienne, his siblings Anthony, Frank, Lucille Gregory, Carol Shearn, Salvatore, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services will be held Friday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River with a 9:00am mass to follow at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 3:00pm to 7:30pm. The St. Mary's Holy Name Society will hold services on Thursday at
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019