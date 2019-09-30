|
Michael A. Rotunno
Bethlehem Township - Michael "Skip" A. Rotunno, 81, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on September 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Virginia (Nunziato) and Michael A. Rotunno, Sr. He was the loving husband of Mary A. (Kelly) Rotunno.
Skip was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church in Bethlehem Township. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. Skip was member of the Sons of Italy. He was a New Jersey socialite who enjoyed bartending and hunting, and was an avid fan of horse racing and the New York Yankees and Giants.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Mary Rotunno; daughter Jolene Donlan and her husband, Patrick; brother, Anthony Rotunno and grandson, Michael Donlan and his wife, Katie. Skip was preceded in death by his son, John Rotunno and sister, Diana Rotunno.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 7-9p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st St. Bethlehem, PA 18020. A viewing will also be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 30, 2019