Michael A. Tarin



Somerville -



Michael A. Tarin of Somerville, NJ passed away unexpectedly on June 23rd in Boynton Beach, Florida at the age of 74.



An accomplished attorney and veteran, Michael's keen intelligence, great sense of humor and kindness will be missed by many.



Born in Somerville, New Jersey, Michael grew up in Bound Brook but eventually returned to Somerville following law school, where he lived and worked as an attorney for over 30 years. He received his BA from Rutgers and a JD from Dickinson Law.



Michael is predeceased by his parents; Arthur and Rose Tarin of Bound Brook, NJ. He is survived by his loving sister Elizabeth (Tarin) Aufiero of Miami, Florida, and his niece Jessica Aufiero of New York City. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 1:45 pm at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store