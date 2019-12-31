|
Michael A. Wilkowski
East Brunswick - Michael A. Wilkowski, 61, of East Brunswick, went to meet his lord and savior on December 30, 2019. Michael was born in Perth Amboy to Paul Sr. and Marion (McCann) Wilkowski in 1958. Michael worked at premium plastics before transitioning to Sonoco Products for the last 25 years. He was a great entertainer where he would share his puzzles and jokes at special occasions, family gatherings and fairs. He will dearly be missed by his family and friends.
Michael is predeceased by both his parents, Brothers Paul Peter Jr. and James and his sister Sharon Adney.
Surviving is his wife of 30 years Tina (Montenero); brothers Stan and his wife Linda, Richard and his wife Barbara, sister in-law Debbie Silverman and her husband Mark. Also surviving is his niece Shannon and nephews Ricky, James and Michael Jr. and many great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 am at Rezem Funeral Home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
