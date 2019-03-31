|
Michael Alan Carmen
Bound Brook - Michael Alan Carmen, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Bound Brook on March 23, 2019.
Michael "Mike" was born in Plainfield to Ralph and Erma Carmen. He graduated from Bound Brook High school and went on to graduate from Defiance College in Ohio.
He married Marta Jean Halverstadt and raised two daughters, Kimberly and Kristina. Michael served in the Vietnam War and went on to live in Concord New Hampshire, Cape Elizabeth Maine and Chicago Illinois, working for the Exxon Corporation.
He retired from Lafarge Cement in 2006 at age 62. Upon his retirement he resided in Bound Brook, New Jersey where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and everything outdoors. He was also an active member and President of the Bound Brook Senior organization. He was a loved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle.
Michael is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Erma Carmen and brothers, Richard and David Carmen. Michael is survived by his daughters, Kristina and Kimberly, his grandsons, Daniel and Michael, and his brother, Lloyd, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Michael will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service to honor Michael (Dad) will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 31, 2019