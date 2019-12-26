Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Philadelphia, PA - Michael Andrew Weiss died Saturday, December 21, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was 35.

Born in New Brunswick to Andrew Weiss and the late Cindy Ann Napolitano, he lived in Milltown and Little Egg Harbor before moving to Philadelphia.

His mother Cindy Ann Napolitano died in 2007. Surviving are his father Andrew Weiss of New Brunswick; two sisters - Kimberly Smith of Little Egg Harbor and Kelly Denegre and her husband Andrew of Brooklyn, New York; his brother Andrew Weiss of East Brunswick; his maternal grandmother - Connie Zangara of Milltown; aunts and uncles - Donna and Robert Torres, Donny and Kelly Napolitano, Deb and Vince Farina, Karen Weiss McLaughlin, Gary Weiss and Billy Weiss; and numerous loving cousins, nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Freedom House, 3 Pavilion Road, Glen Gardner, NJ 08826.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
