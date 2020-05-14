|
|
Michael Angelo Church
Plainfield, NJ - Michael Angelo Church, 72, died Saturday May 9, 2020 at JFK Medical Center - Edison, NJ from COVID-19. Michael was born at Mullenberg Hospital, Plainfield New Jersey on November 11, 1947 and lived all his life in the area. He was predeceased by his parents August J, Christina S and his sister Eleanor. Despite medical and learning challenges, he graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1968.
Michael was a long term employee of the Bridgewater Raritan Regional School District. With near perfect attendance during his 37 year tenure, Michael was a valued member of the staff. A highlight of Michael's life was the companionship he enjoyed with Pam for 16 years until her passing from cancer. Michael's devotion to family and friends was exemplified by his daily visits to Pam during her lengthy final hospitalization.
Michael was often fondly described as a "people person" and managed to endear himself to almost every one he encountered. His innocent nature and kind heart made him the recipient of lasting relationships with countless friends who went out of their way to help Michael on his life journey. His corps of angels included: Pepe and wife, Herb L, Tracy R, Macho and Beth, Gary, Frank and the seniors, Jimmy P, Pastor Allegra and Pat, Jose and Maria, Margie and the BRRSD staff, Armen, Dale and crew, Lynn and Mike, and his doctors Karu and Maleo.
If any human deserves an express ticket to heaven, it would be Michael. He was much beloved and will be sorely missed.
Michael is survived by his brother, Joseph A Church MD who resides with his wife Jody in Studio City, California.
A Private Entombment took place on May 14, 2020 at Ressurection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.
Donations can be made to the JFK Medical Center Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund
