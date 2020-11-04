Michael Angelo Violante



Edison - Michael Angelo Violante, 60, of Edison, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Perth Amboy and lived in Edison most of his life. He was the owner of A&M Contracting, and a member of the Piscataway Elks. Michael has done much in his lifetime and his kindness and generosity touched all who knew him. He was surely loved and will be greatly missed.



Michael was predeceased by his parents, Orlando and Irene Violante, and his sisters, Susan Violante and Lena Deter. He is survived by his fiancé, Lori Fotheringham; James Fotheringham Sr. and family, sisters Irene Miller, Yolanda Freilich, Frances Michalski and Lisa Violante, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Following Michael's wishes, cremation will be private. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



A memorial will take place at later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store