|
|
Michael B. Allan
Colonia - Michael Bruce Allan, 64, of Colonia, NJ; passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on January 16, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL
Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years Beth Allan of West Palm Beach, FL; his children, Nicholas Allan of Linden, NJ; Kristina Allan of Stroudsburg, PA; and his siblings Gaye Allan of Hillsborough, NJ; Scott Allan of Miramar, FL; and Patricia Allan of Barnegat, NJ.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert B. Allan, his mother Irene Allan, and his sister Kathleen Allan.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Iselin Knights of Columbus 571 Lincoln Hwy, Iselin,NJ 08830, 1pm - 4pm.
In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to: The American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate and click Pay tribute under memorial donations.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020