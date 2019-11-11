|
Michael Beres
Jackson - Michael "Mikey" A. Beres, 54 of Jackson, formally of Perth Amboy, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at home.
Mikey was born and raised in Perth Amboy and later moved to Jackson for the last 13 years ago. Mikey was a graduate of Holy Trinity School and Boys Vocational School in Perth Amboy. He was the Owner / Operator of Michael A. Beres, Inc and was a Sound Engineer. He was an avid Guitar played and has performed in many groups throughout New Jersey. Mikey was the Sound Engineer for the "Amish Outlaws, the Nerds and Shortly Long and The Jersey Horns".
He was the Technical Director at Ivan Kane's Club in the Oceans Casino, Atlantic City. He was loved by all he worked with and will be deeply missed.
He his preceded in death by his loving father Stephen Beres, who passed away in 1998; his uncle Stanley Licinski and his wife Bonnie.
Mikey is survived by his beloved mother Josephine ( nee Licinski ); dear brother of Stephen Beres; adored uncle of Kaitlyn, Michael, Christopher, Brandon and Connor; cherished nephew of Joseph and his wife Nancy Licinski, Charlotte Egnatsky.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019