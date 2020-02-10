|
Michael Booker
Columbia, SC - Mr. Michael Booker passed away on February 3, 2020, in Columbia, SC. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ, and attended Piscataway High School and Vocational Tech School. Michael was an automobile mechanic and volunteer fireman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Bell Wade Booker.
Surviving are: his father, Allen Booker, Sr.; sisters, Jacqueline A. (Lenwood) Harrell and Margie Booker; brother, Allen (Donna) Booker, Jr.; other relatives, and friends.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020