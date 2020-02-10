Services
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Michael Booker

Michael Booker Obituary
Michael Booker

Columbia, SC - Mr. Michael Booker passed away on February 3, 2020, in Columbia, SC. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ, and attended Piscataway High School and Vocational Tech School. Michael was an automobile mechanic and volunteer fireman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Bell Wade Booker.

Surviving are: his father, Allen Booker, Sr.; sisters, Jacqueline A. (Lenwood) Harrell and Margie Booker; brother, Allen (Donna) Booker, Jr.; other relatives, and friends.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
