Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
8:45 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette's RC Church
Parlin, NJ
Michael C. Horbal Sr. Obituary
Michael C. Horbal Sr.

Old Bridge - Michael C. Horbal Sr., age 96 of Old Bridge, passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at the Veteran's Home in Edison, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Altoona, PA, he had lived in Woodbridge before moving to Old Bridge 25 years ago. Michael was a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp before joining the US Marine Corps during WWII and was a member of the American Legion Post 177 in Old Bridge. Before his retirement, Mike worked as a plant manager with Rimex Metals in Edison for over 25 years. He was a communicant of St. Bernadette's RC Church.

He is predeceased by his wife Mary Anne, his son Stephen, and his daughter in law Lynn.

Surviving are his children John and his wife Deborah of FL, Michael and his wife Barbara of FL, Donna Kardos and her husband Bruce of Bayville, his daughter in law Cynthia of Parlin, his brother Robert of CA, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Thursday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin with a 9:30am mass at St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. A private cremation will follow. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.

Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
