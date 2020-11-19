1/1
Michael C. Sivulich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael C. Sivulich

Bedminster - Michael Charles Sivulich, 65, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 after he was tragically killed in an automobile accident in Bedminster. Born in Kingston, PA to the late Michael J. and Esther (Hitchings) Sivulich, Michael moved to South Plainfield and graduated from SPHS in 1973. He furthered his education at Kean College, graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Economics.

A dedicated employee of Verizon, Michael never missed a day of work in the thirty plus years of employment. During those years, he received several awards and commendations for his time and growth within the company.

Michael was musically talented, having a love for instruments. He enjoyed playing the piano, accordion, organ and trumpet. He loved sports, especially bowling where he was on several leagues and in his youth, he played baseball. He travelled all throughout Europe and his great sense of humor will be missed by all those that knew him.

Michael leaves behind his sister Lynne Morella of Whitehouse Station, brother Charles of Hudson, FL, aunt and uncle; Teddy Slavoski and Bill of South Plainfield, aunt Georgine Sivulich of Sugar Notch, PA as well as several cousins in NJ, PA, CT, AZ, Washington DC and VA.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals in South Plainfield. Michael was buried in the family plot of Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.

To send condolences to the Sivulich family, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved