Michael C. Sivulich
Bedminster - Michael Charles Sivulich, 65, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 after he was tragically killed in an automobile accident in Bedminster. Born in Kingston, PA to the late Michael J. and Esther (Hitchings) Sivulich, Michael moved to South Plainfield and graduated from SPHS in 1973. He furthered his education at Kean College, graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Economics.
A dedicated employee of Verizon, Michael never missed a day of work in the thirty plus years of employment. During those years, he received several awards and commendations for his time and growth within the company.
Michael was musically talented, having a love for instruments. He enjoyed playing the piano, accordion, organ and trumpet. He loved sports, especially bowling where he was on several leagues and in his youth, he played baseball. He travelled all throughout Europe and his great sense of humor will be missed by all those that knew him.
Michael leaves behind his sister Lynne Morella of Whitehouse Station, brother Charles of Hudson, FL, aunt and uncle; Teddy Slavoski and Bill of South Plainfield, aunt Georgine Sivulich of Sugar Notch, PA as well as several cousins in NJ, PA, CT, AZ, Washington DC and VA.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals in South Plainfield. Michael was buried in the family plot of Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
To send condolences to the Sivulich family, please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
.