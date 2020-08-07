Michael Coman



South Amboy - Michael P. Coman, 55, of South Amboy died on Friday August 7, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. Born in South Amboy he lived there all his life. Before retiring he was employed as Deputy Fire Chief at the VA in Lyons, New Jersey for 28 years and was later employed as a Level 2 Instructor at the Middlesex County Fire Academy. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy he was a 39 year volunteer and Ex-Chief of the South Amboy Fire Department, an Exempt Member of Independence Fire Company and was previously a member of Progressive Fire Company. He considered his brothers and sisters in firefighting as his second family.



Son of the late John F. and Alice Shuler Coman he is also predeceased by his father- and mother-in-law Walter and Irma Sverada; his brothers-in-law John Bell, Thomas Doherty and Richard J. Bodnar and his sister-in-law Kimberly Coman. He is survived by his wife of 22 years Amy Sverada Coman; his sons Michael J. and Tommy Coman; his brothers Sean Coman and Timothy Coman and his wife Tracey; his sisters Patricia Miller and her husband Edward, Maryann Bell, Kathleen Doherty, Eileen Coman and her husband Thomas E. Downs, IV and Jeanne Feeley and her husband Kenneth; his sisters-in-law Rose Anne Bodnar, Eileen D'Amico and her husband Tom and Irma Lanigan and her husband Brian; his nieces and nephews Robert Blumberg, Shannon, Mikayla and Ashley Coman, Anthony D'Amico, Matthew D'Amico and his wife Kerri and Kelly and Katie Lanigan and his great-nephews Ryan and Jack Blumberg and Landon D'Amico.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 3 to 7pm.









