|
|
Michael Cross
Manalapan - Michael Cross age 69, of Manalapan passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold with his loving family by his side. Michael owned and operated Cross Food Concessions, he was an amazing chef and a jack of all trades. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him
He is predeceased by his parents Bernard & Margaret Cross and brother Raymond Cross. Surviving is his beloved wife Lynn Cross, his adored sons Michael & wife Salisha Cross and Randy & wife Liz Cross as well as 4 much loved grandchildren and sister Monica English, brothers Ronald Cross, Dennis Cross and Donald Krzyzkowski.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Wednesday from 2pm to 6pm. A remembrance service will take place at 5pm. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019