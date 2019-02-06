Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace R C Church
South Amboy - Michael D'Ambra 62, of South Amboy, entered into eternal rest, February 5, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was formerly of Sayreville before moving to South Amboy 2 years ago.

Michael was a truck driver with Stroemann's in East Brunswick for many years before he retired.

He was a Leader with Boy Scout Troop #53 at Our Lady of Peace in Fords for many years.

Michael was predeceased by his parents Angelo and Adeline Rossi D'Ambra. He is survived by his former wife Gina D'Ambra of Fords, his son Michael Thomas of South Amboy, step-son Connor Clark of Fords, his siblings Thomas D'Ambra and Josephine Urbaczewski, his niece Cara D'Ambra Goss and her husband Christopher and great niece Gretta Goss.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by a 10 am Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace R C Church. Visitation is Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the American Heart Assn, or the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
