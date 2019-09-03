|
Michael "Mickey" D'heron
New Brunswick - Mickey D'heron passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 38 years old.
Mickey was born in New Brunswick and went to St. Peter's Grammar School and graduated from Immaculata High School. In 2002, he entered the United States Army Reserves where he served our country faithfully in the Military Police. His span of service over eight years included serving in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the United States Army Reserves he was employed by the New Brunswick Fire Department. He was a devout New York Yankees fan and loved spending time on the beach with his family, summers as a kid in Maine, and was an amazing uncle to Kiera and Danny. He loved family get togethers and was usually the last to leave.
He was predeceased by his father Deputy Chief James D'heron (New Brunswick Fire Department) in 2004.
Mr. D'heron is survived by mother Kathleen D'heron of New Brunswick and his son Liam D'heron of Edison. He is also survived by his siblings Erin Varga and her husband John of Hampton and James D'heron of Jersey City, niece Kiera Varga and nephew Daniel Varga along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3-7 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Services will begin on Friday morning at the Gleason Funeral Home at 9 AM followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church on Somerset Street in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Mickey's name may be made to The Atlantic Regional Firefighters Burn Foundation - P.O. Box 270, Millburn, NJ 07041 - arbfb.org - email: [email protected]
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019