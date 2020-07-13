1/1
Michael D. Gilmore
Michael D. Gilmore

Michael D. Gilmore, 51, of Bridgewater, passed away on July 10, 2020 after a 10-month battle with brain cancer. Mike grew up in Mt. Laurel, graduated from Rutgers, and moved to Bridgewater 11 years ago. For the last 20 years, Mike has been a Physics Teacher at Basking Ridge High School where he inspired thousands of students. Mike was a faithful communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville and a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. An active volunteer at Sunset Lake, Mike had a true passion for serving his community.

He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Nicole Knapp Gilmore; his cherished son, Tommy; parents, John and Frances; brother, John and sister-in-law Kevan; niece, Maggie and nephew, Dan.

Funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 Crisis. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral services have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com .

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Musella Foundation for Brain Cancer Research: https://virtualtrials.com/donate.cfm or to Heartworks: https://www.njheartworks.org/gift/




Published in Courier News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
