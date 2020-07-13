Michael D. Gilmore
Michael D. Gilmore, 51, of Bridgewater, passed away on July 10, 2020 after a 10-month battle with brain cancer. Mike grew up in Mt. Laurel, graduated from Rutgers, and moved to Bridgewater 11 years ago. For the last 20 years, Mike has been a Physics Teacher at Basking Ridge High School where he inspired thousands of students. Mike was a faithful communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville and a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians. An active volunteer at Sunset Lake, Mike had a true passion for serving his community.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Nicole Knapp Gilmore; his cherished son, Tommy; parents, John and Frances; brother, John and sister-in-law Kevan; niece, Maggie and nephew, Dan.
Funeral services will be private due to the Covid-19 Crisis. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral services have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Musella Foundation for Brain Cancer Research: https://virtualtrials.com/donate.cfm
or to Heartworks: https://www.njheartworks.org/gift/