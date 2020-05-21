Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D Governale, 73, of Edison, passed away in his home on Friday May 15, 2020.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines, a self-employed Barber and former President of the Italian American Club of Edison. He was quick with a joke, had a large, giving heart and loved to live life to its fullest. He had a special place in everyone's heart that will forever be filled with fun memories and good times. Angelina and Gabe are going to miss their pop-pop so much.

Michael was predeceased by his father, Peter Governale and his wife, Susann Governale. He is survived and missed by his son, Michael Governale and his wife Corrine Governale; grandchildren, Angelina and Gabriel Governale; mother, Angela Governale; sister, Marianne Arnold; niece Theresa Kovatch; his loving companion, Roberta Osborne and many more.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020
