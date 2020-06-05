Michael David Dessino
Michael David Dessino, 29, of Bloomsburg and formerly of Middlesex, New Jersey, wrestled his last match on June 1, 2020, after a horrific car accident. He was born on September 19, 1990 in Plainfield, New Jersey, to Michael and Denise (Goniea) Dessino of Middlesex, New Jersey. He married Katrina (Conrad) Dessino on August 30, 2019 and they were expecting their first child, Dominic, in September.
Mike was a 2009 graduate from Middlesex High School, where he was a standout wrestler. He was a region 3 champion, three-time district champion, three-time state qualifier and two-time state place winner, placing 8th as a sophomore and 4th as a senior. Mike finished his high school career with a record of 145-22 with 98 victories by fall. He would later be inducted into the Blue Jay Hall of Fame in 2015.
Following high school, Mike attended Bloomsburg University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and a minor in criminal justice in 2014. He wrestled for the Huskies from 2009-14, where he posted a 105-43 career record and ranks second in program history for career pins with 45. He was a three-time NCAA Division I national qualifier, three-time PSAC champion, and won the 2011 EWL title at 174 pounds. Mike's 105 victories are 15th on the school's all-time list, while his three PSAC championships made him one of only ten grapplers in the program's history. Following his collegiate career, Mike served as a volunteer assistant coach for two seasons for the Huskies and had a brief run as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. He went 4-0 as an amateur, picking up three of his wins over a six-month span in 2015 and his last victory in September of 2017; three of his wins came by submission.
Mike was a corrections officer at The United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg, and could be caught playing video games daily, eating gummy worms, or wrestling his fur baby, Jaxon. He loved playing paintball with friends, listening to podcasts, hiking, and going to the gun range. Mike was very computer savvy, building his own computer, and enjoyed cooking, especially making his grandma's homemade pasta sauce. He was known for his love of Batman, Jeep Wranglers, the New York Giants, the New Jersey Devils, fishing and crabbing. Mike had a heart of gold and was described by everyone as loving, caring, loyal, patient, and humble, with an infectious smile that could light up any room.
Along with his wife and parents, he is survived by two sisters, Brittany and Giovanna Dessino, nieces Lacey Dessino and Isabella Santos, maternal grandmother Ellen Goniea, in-law's David and Marisa Conrad, grandparent in-laws Philip and Barbara Miccio, brother-in-law Brandon Conrad, and sister-in-law Cheyenne Conrad. Mike is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Stephen and Beatrice Dessino, maternal grandfather David Goniea, grandparent in-laws Lucien and Janet Conrad, and his golden retriever, Sawyer.
Mike's life was a blessing to all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed by his wife, family, friends and the entire wrestling community.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may send online condolences to bunnellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https://www.gofundme.com/f/teamdessino.
The Rodger T. Bunnell Funeral Home, 435 Market St., Bloomsburg is handling arrangements.
