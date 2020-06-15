Michael E Buczynski



Colonia - Michael E Buczynski passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with coronary heart disease at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and resided in Colonia for 43 years. Michael was an Accounting Manager for Danish Crown USA Inc in Cranford for 15 years.



Michael was predeceased by his parents Walter and Genevieve Buczynski, his sister Margaret Castronova and his brother Walter Buczynski, Jr. Surviving are his sisters Barbara Bufis and her husband James, Rosemary Demarzo and her husband Benjamin and his twin sister Michele Verducci also 14 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews. He is also Godfather to 6 of his nieces and nephews.



Michael was always the life of the party. His wit and sense of humor could make us laugh on any given day. He was an avid Yankee fan and was loved and adored by his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Visitation will be limited on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ. Funeral Services Thursday June 18, 2020 8:30am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00am Mass at St Helena Church, Edison. Interment St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.









