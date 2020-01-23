Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Michael E. Kiersnowski Obituary
Michael E. Kiersnowski

Jackson - Michael E. Kiersnowski, age 92, of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. A Pennsylvania native, Michael was born September 18, 1927, the second youngest son of seven children of the late Michael and Aniela Kiersnowski of Shamokin, PA, where he grew up. He was raised in the Catholic faith.

Michael married Clara Tushinski in 1953. They were married until her death.

On November 25, 1972, he married Jane Egan of Perth Amboy. They were married 39 years until Jane preceded Michael in death.

Michael is survived by his children, Cynthia and husband B.C. Caldwell of Santa Fe, N.M., Carol Kiersnowski of Jackson, Michael Kiersnowski Jr. of Jackson, and Gail Hawksby of Old Bridge; granddaughter Jessica Hawksby of Old Bridge; and many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death in 2015 by his son in law, William Hawksby of Old Bridge.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury South River Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08831. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Deborah Hospital Foundation, PO Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ, 08015-0820 www.deborahfoundation.org and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
