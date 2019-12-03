|
Michael E. Massado
Wilmington, DE - Age 59, died on Nov. 29, 2019; husband of Debra Daly Massado; father of Nicole Tiller & Michael Tiller; grandfather of Na'Roga Tiller-Hall; brother of Lydia Fawcett, Wilhemina Knotts (Anthony), JoAnn Massado, and William Massado (Colleen); other family and friends. Celebration of Life Service l:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St, Wilm., DE 19802, with viewing from 12 Noon - 1:00 pm. His interment is private. Online condolences to: www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019