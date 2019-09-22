|
|
Michael Garvey
Monroe Township - Michael E. Garvey passed away on Thursday September 19, 2019 at The University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. He was 53 years old. Michael was born in Perth Amboy and was a lifelong resident of Monroe Twp. He helped his family at Garvey's Restaurant & Pub in Monroe Twp. where he was loved by all. Michael attended Rutgers University and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He was a parishioner of St. James the Less RC Church, Jamesburg.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, Robert E. Garvey, III in 2015.
He is survived by three children, Casey Garvey of Colonia, Robert Smith of Clearwater, FL, and Michael Franc of Lawrenceville, his parents, Robert E., Jr. and Kathleen (Farino) Garvey of Monroe Twp., two brothers, Patrick E. Garvey of Duvall, WA, and Sean Garvey of Monroe Twp., two nieces, Mary Kate Garvey of Ocean Grove, and Danielle Garvey of Spotswood, two nephews, Robert E. Garvey, IV of Norristown, PA, and Patrick E. Garvey, Jr. of Duvall, WA, and many other extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday September 25, 2019 and from 9:00am to 9:30am on Thursday September 26, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555. Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Thursday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:00am on Thursday at St. James the Less RC Church, 36 Lincoln Ave. Jamesburg, NJ followed by Interment in St. James the Less RC Church Parish Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. James the Less RC Church, 36 Lincoln Ave. Jamesburg, NJ 08831.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019