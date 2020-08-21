Michael Golka
Sayreville - Michael Golka, age 62 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. Born in South Amboy, Michael was a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement Michael was a contractor. Michael was a devoted brother, uncle, friend, and so much more. Loved by so many, he will forever be missed by all who knew and cared for him.
He is predeceased by his parents John & Teresa Golka and his brother in law Wayne Brewer. Michael is survived by his siblings John & Kathy Golka and Patricia Brewer, as well as his 6 nieces and 1 nephew, 9 great-nephews and 5 great-nieces, and many cousins, friends, and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held Monday 11am at Our Lady of Victories Church, Sayreville with a private cremation to follow. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Full arrangements, directions and letters of condolence, may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
