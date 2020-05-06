|
|
Michael Grigorov
Raritan - Michael Grigorov (Mikhail Yegorovich Grigorov) of Raritan, 94, died on May 4, 2020.
Michael is survived by his son Alex and daughter-in-law Asya, daughter Rita and son-in-law Alex, and two grandchildren Gary and Eugene.
Graveside services will be private at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Somervillefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2020