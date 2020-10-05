Michael Haberman



South Amboy - Michael P. Haberman, 81, of South Amboy died on Sunday October 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey he lived in Staten Island before moving to the South Amboy area in 1984. Before retiring he was employed by the New York City Sanitation Department and as supervisor of plant operations at Staten Island University Hospital - South Site. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy he was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, South Amboy and the South Amboy Elks Lodge 784. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, he was named Irishman of the Year in 2007.



Son of the late George and Genevieve Beagan Haberman he is also predeceased by his siblings George Haberman, Mary Lou Kleiner and Judy Haberman. He is survived by his wife Dee-Dee Haberman; his children Michael P. Haberman, Jr. and his wife Lynn, Kenneth Haberman, Christine Haberman, Jimmy Haberman and his wife Donna, Debbie Haberman and Victoria Noon and her husband DJ; his siblings Charles Haberman and his wife Rose, Gen Anderson and her husband Charlie, Adele Haberman and Terry Marcello and her husband Al; his sister-in-law Madeline Haberman; 18 grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters; his brothers-in-law Victor Murgolo and his wife Myla, Joseph Murgolo and his wife Susan and Salvatore Murgolo and his wife Colleen and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6 to 9pm and Thursday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alfie O'Connor Memorial Scholarship, 395 Division Street, South Amboy or Friends of South Amboy, 329 Cedar Street, South Amboy.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store