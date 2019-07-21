Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Spotswood, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Washington Monumental Cemetery
South River, NJ
More Obituaries for Michael Holinko
Michael Holinko Obituary
Michael Holinko

Spotswood - Michael Holinko, age 85, of Spotswood, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Helmetta, he lived in Spotswood most of his life. Michael had many nicknames including Ace, Duke, and Sonny to name a few. He was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood. Michael worked for Johnson & Johnson for over 40 years before his retirement. He was a proud Navy Veteran as well as avid golfer and amazing dancer. Michael loved coaching youth sports, jazz music, seafood and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City & Aruba. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

He is predeceased by his parents Michael & Julia Holinko. Surviving is his beloved wife Margaret (Ploskon) of 62 years, his sister Violet Litwinski, his children and their spouses Michael & Carla Holinko, Barbara & Garry Sengstack and Debra & Mike Irons, as well as his adored grandchildren Michael & Chelsea Holinko, Amy Sengstack and Keith & Kyle Irons.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:45am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue South River, followed by a 10:30am mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Spotswood. A burial will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery in South River. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Arrangements and directions may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019
