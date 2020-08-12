Michael J. Carnevale, Sr.
Carteret - Michael J. Carnevale, Sr., 89 of Carteret passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Hoboken, Michael resided in Carteret for 60 years. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy and was later employed as a truck driver for various companies; the last being Yellow Trucking Company. Michael was a member of Teamsters Local 560 and 641, a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret as well as Fr. Carey Council Knights of Columbus Post 1280, Carteret VFW Post 2314, Catholic War Veterans, Honorary Silver PBA member, Italian American Club of Carteret, Carteret Democratic Club and also owned and operated Off Track Lounge in Jersey City many years ago. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Michael was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years in 2009, Rose Marie Carnevale; parents, Dominick and Carmela Carnevale; brother, Anthony Carnevale and son in law, Martin Kitchen. Surviving are his children, Carmela Pogorzelski and her husband Richard, Michael Carnevale, Jr. and his wife Arlene, Michele Kitchen, John Carnevale and his wife Alexandra, Dominick Carnevale and his wife Sheree and Philip Carnevale and his wife Peggy. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Richard and his wife Jillian, Christine and her husband Michael, Renee and her husband Eliott, Robert, Rose Marie, Mary, Amy, John, Thomas, Keith, Michael, Philip, Cassandra and Gabriella along with seven great grandchildren and two siblings, Ann Gatyas and her husband Robert and Joseph Carnevale and his wife Lois.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, August 17, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. A private entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.
