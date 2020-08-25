Michael J. DoughertyKunkletown, PA - Michael J. Dougherty, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25 2020 at the Getz Personal Care Home, where he resided for the past ten years.Born in Summit, NJ on June 7, 1950, he was the son of the late Henry J. Dougherty Sr. and the late Carolyn (Gunser) Dougherty Lyall.Michael was a graduate of East Brunswick High School and Seton Hall University. He was employed as a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway, retiring in 2002 after almost 30 years of service.Michael loved to travel to major sports events, and was able to attend several World Series and Superbowls. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. His real passion was his faith in Jesus. He committed his life to Jesus in 1976 and he loved to read his Bible and share his faith with anyone he could. His life was a testimony of the faithfulness of God. Michael was very active at the Getz Personal Care Home and enjoyed the company of all the residents and staff there. His family will always be thankful for the care they provided to him over the past 10 years.Michael is survived by his sister, Sheila Dougherty Pierri, his brother-in-law, Anthony Pierri, his nieces, Kristen Pierri and her husband Timothy Roselli, Dana Pierri Varone and her husband Robert Varone, Stephanie Pierri and Beth Dougherty and her wife Heather. His great nieces and nephews include Teah, Gianna, Isabella, Madden, Robbie (with whom he shared a birthday!), twins Maddie and Tucker, Jalen and Anthony. He loved being at family events and being surrounded by all of them and he will be greatly missed by us all. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Henry J. Dougherty Jr. and his sister-in-law, Gail (Gilmore) Dougherty. He will also be missed by his long-time friend Veronica Menzel.A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Burial services will be handled by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, PA. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, 840 Cranbury South River Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08831.