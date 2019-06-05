Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Eustice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Eustice Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. Eustice Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Eustice, Sr.

Readington - Michael J. Eustice, Sr., 53, died suddenly Saturday June 1, 2019 in South Plainfield.

Born and raised in South Plainfield, Michael settled to Readington where he raised his family. Currently working for Garden State Growers in Pittstown, NJ as their top maintenance and repair man, Michael was also a talented roofer with Penyak Roofing. He also enjoyed carpentry projects and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.

A devoted and loving father, Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

Predeceased by his daughter, LeeAnna and father, Robert Eustice, Sr.; surviving are his wife of thirteen years, Melissa (Straz) of Redingotn, three children, Michael Jr. Eustice of South Plainfield, Sean Eustice of Readington and Brittany Eustice of Dunellen. He will also be missed by his mother, Catherine (Meyers) Eustice; three siblings, Catherine Yuill and husband John and Robert Eustice and wife Alice all of South Plainfield and Frank Eustice and wife Son Ye of OK as well as his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8PM in the McCriskin- Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080 with a prayer service beginning at 8PM.

Michael will be privately buried in Hillside Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations have been requested to be made to the Eustice Family to offset expenses at this time, please see Michael's webpage at www.mccriskinfunealhome.com.
Published in Courier News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now