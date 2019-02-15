Resources
Michael J. Giannetti Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving

Memory of

Michael J. Giannetti, Jr.

02/15/2005 - 10/06/2018

Happy 14th Birthday



You were the center of my world,

a grandson held so dear,

But now the world is shattered

and you're no longer here.

But all you need to know today

is how much joy you brought.

You brightened every moment

Though your life was far to short.

You were loved completely

From the day you were born,

And no one could imagine

Such a dreadful day could dawn.

But memories are wonderful

And though they still bring pain

They give us hope and keep us strong

Until we meet again.

I Love and Miss You,

Grandmom
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019
