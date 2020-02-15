Resources
Michael J. Giannetti Jr.

Michael J. Giannetti Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Michael J. Giannetti, Jr.

02/15/2005 - 10/06/2018

We are sending a dove to heaven, with a parcel on it's wings.

Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.

Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs.

To say how much we miss you & to send you all our love.



We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain.

To walk with us, throughout our lives ... until we meet again.

Happy 15th Birthday, Mikey

Love,

Grandma & Mom
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020
