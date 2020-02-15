|
|
In Loving Memory of
Michael J. Giannetti, Jr.
02/15/2005 - 10/06/2018
We are sending a dove to heaven, with a parcel on it's wings.
Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs.
To say how much we miss you & to send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain.
To walk with us, throughout our lives ... until we meet again.
Happy 15th Birthday, Mikey
Love,
Grandma & Mom
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2020