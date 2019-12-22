|
Michael J. Hart, Sr.
North Brunswick - Michael J. Hart Sr. passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. He was 62.
Born in Jersey City on March 31, 1957, he resided there before moving to East Brunswick where he was a member of the 1976 graduating class of East Brunswick High School. He moved to North Brunswick 30 years ago.
Michael was a printer with Hackensack Meridian Hospital in Edison, where he worked for three years. He previously worked for Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy for 30 years.
Michael always loved his sports, fishing, and cracking open an ice cold beer.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Kalbach) Hart of North Brunswick; his son, Michael J. Hart, Jr. of North Brunswick; his daughter, Sara E. Hart of North Brunswick, and his two brothers, Charles Hart of Old Bridge and Richard Hart, and his wife Mary, of North Brunswick. He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Eleanor Hart.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm & 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019