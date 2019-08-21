|
Michael J. Macey
Monroe Township - Michael J. Macey passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in New Brunswick. He was 41.
Born in Perth Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of Monroe Township.
Michael was a machine operator for International Paper Company in Spotswood.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie Collins of Jamesburg; parents, Robert Macey, Sr. and Kathleen (Kiernan) of Monroe Township; brother, Robert Macey, Jr. and his wife, Delilah, of Aberdeen; sister, Coleen Avarello and her husband, Joseph, of Edison; paternal grandmother, Catherine Macey of Brooklyn, and four nephews, Robert III, Joseph, Dominic, and Anthony.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 8:15PM, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to UTurn for Christ at https://www.uturn4christnj.com/online-giving/
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019